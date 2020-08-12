Streamlined look at restrictions throughout the state

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The state has launched a new web page to clarify which activities you can do where you live.

The website splits up activities into categories such as education and entertainment, as advised on the state’s Safe Start Plan.

It has a map of the state, split up by containment.

And depending on the re-opening phase a region is in, it will tell you if an activity is allowed, limited, or not allowed.

The map shows which regions that restriction applies to and at this point, the only things allowed without restrictions in all 8 regions are parks and taxi services.

The upper peninsula and northern regions of the lower peninsula are in phase five, with the rest of the state labeled as “improving”.