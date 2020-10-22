COVID-19 & Halloween 2020: Trick-or-treat times and events

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The coronavirus pandemic is changing Halloween plans for some West Michigan communities this year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has labeled traditional trick-or-treating and trunk or treat events where candy is handed out as a “higher risk” activities people should avoid in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Other Halloween celebrations making the higher risk list include:

Attending crowded costume parties held indoors

Going to an indoor haunted house where people may be crowded together and screaming

Going on hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household

Using alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgement and increase risky behaviors

Traveling to a rural fall festival that is not in your community if you live in an area with community spread of COVID-19

While community leaders are encouraging people to follow the guidelines, many reminded News 8 that local government doesn’t have the right to restrict or dictate how people celebrate the federal holiday.

Find a Halloween event near you here, including trick-or-treat alternatives:

RECOMMENDED RESIDENTIAL TRICK-OR-TREAT TIMES

(All listings for Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 unless otherwise specified)

Ada Township: No set times; use your discretion.

No set times; use your discretion. Albion: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Allendale Township: 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m., but subject to change if state restrictions/regulations are enacted. Participants encouraged to follow county, state and national health guidelines.

5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m., but subject to change if state restrictions/regulations are enacted. Participants encouraged to follow county, state and national health guidelines. Allegan: 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.; participants encouraged to follow CDC guidelines. No organized downtown trick-or-treating events this year. | Details

5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.; participants encouraged to follow CDC guidelines. No organized downtown trick-or-treating events this year. | Battle Creek: No set hours or restrictions

No set hours or restrictions Bronson: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.; residents who participate encouraged to follow county health department guidelines. | Details

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.; residents who participate encouraged to follow county health department guidelines. | Byron Township: 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.; participants encouraged to follow CDC guidelines.

5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.; participants encouraged to follow CDC guidelines. Caledonia: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Coldwater: 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.; participants encouraged to follow health and safety tips. | Details

5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.; participants encouraged to follow health and safety tips. | Dorr Township: No recommended time; fire station trunk or treat canceled because of the pandemic.

No recommended time; fire station trunk or treat canceled because of the pandemic. Douglas: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.; participants encouraged to follow guidelines from the Allegan County Health Department and CDC. All organized downtown events canceled because of the pandemic.

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.; participants encouraged to follow guidelines from the Allegan County Health Department and CDC. All organized downtown events canceled because of the pandemic. Emmett Township: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Georgetown Township: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.; use your own discretion.

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.; use your own discretion. Grand Haven: No downtown trick-or-treating; door-to-door trick-or-treating discouraged.

No downtown trick-or-treating; door-to-door trick-or-treating discouraged. Grand Rapids: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.; participants encouraged to follow guidelines from the state and county health departments, as well as the Grand Rapids Police Department.

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.; participants encouraged to follow guidelines from the state and county health departments, as well as the Grand Rapids Police Department. Grandville: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.; participants encouraged to follow CDC guidelines.

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.; participants encouraged to follow CDC guidelines. Hastings: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.; Unlike previous years, Green Street will not be closed for trick-or-treating. | Details

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.; Unlike previous years, Green Street will not be closed for trick-or-treating. | Holland: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.; participants asked to follow county and state health department guidelines. | Details

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.; participants asked to follow county and state health department guidelines. | Homer: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Ionia: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.; participants encouraged to follow state and federal health guidelines. | Details

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.; participants encouraged to follow state and federal health guidelines. | Kalamazoo: No recommended time; participants encouraged to follow county and state health department guidelines.

No recommended time; participants encouraged to follow county and state health department guidelines. Kentwood: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Lowell: 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Details

5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Marshall: No set hours or restrictions; no downtown costume parade or candy checks this year.

No set hours or restrictions; no downtown costume parade or candy checks this year. Muskegon: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Muskegon Heights: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.; participants encouraged to follow CDC guidelines. No city organized events this year due to COVID-19.

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.; participants encouraged to follow CDC guidelines. No city organized events this year due to COVID-19. Norton Shores: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.; participants encouraged to follow state health department guidelines | Details

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.; participants encouraged to follow state health department guidelines | Portland: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.; participants asked to consider county and state health department guidelines.

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.; participants asked to consider county and state health department guidelines. Rockford: 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. ; participants encouraged to follow state health department recommendations. | Details

5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. ; participants encouraged to follow state health department recommendations. | Saugatuck: No recommended time; participants encouraged to follow Allegan County Health Department guidelines.

No recommended time; participants encouraged to follow Allegan County Health Department guidelines. Sparta: 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.; participants encouraged to follow Kent County Health Department guidelines.

5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.; participants encouraged to follow Kent County Health Department guidelines. Spring Lake: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. for neighborhoods; no downtown business trick-or-treating events planned.

6 p.m. – 8 p.m. for neighborhoods; no downtown business trick-or-treating events planned. St. Joseph: 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.; downtown and Benton Harbor Arts District trick-or-treating event canceled this year. | Details

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.; downtown and Benton Harbor Arts District trick-or-treating event canceled this year. | Walker: No recommended time; Participants encouraged to follow health department guidelines.

No recommended time; Participants encouraged to follow health department guidelines. Wayland: 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.; maintain social distancing, wear masks and be safe.

5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.; maintain social distancing, wear masks and be safe. Wyoming: No recommended hours; use your own discretion.

No recommended hours; use your own discretion. Zeeland: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. for neighborhoods; participants encouraged to follow health department guidelines. Downtown trick-or-treating event canceled this year. | Details

LOCAL EVENTS

(Please check each event page for COVID-19 guidelines)

BATTLE CREEK

Oct. 30, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. | Drive-thru Trunk or Treat at Bailey Park| Event details

BENTON HARBOR

Oct. 30, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Drive-thru trick-or-treating and costume contest at Overflow Church| Event details

BURNIPS

Oct. 31, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.; canceled if it rains |Trunk or Treat at Burnips United Methodist Church | Event details

BYRON CENTER

Oct. 24, noon – 2 p.m. | Trunk or Treat in the Whistlestop Little League parking lot | Event details

CALEDONIA

Oct. 31, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. | American Legion Post 305 Trunk or Treat | Masks and social distancing required. | Event details

Oct. 24, 3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. | Pumpkin Palooza at New Ground Church. RSVP required. | Event details

COOPERSVILLE

Oct. 24, 1 p.m., 3 p.m.| The Famous Pumpkin Train | Tickets available online only. Admission $18- $22; children younger than 2 free. Masks and social distancing required. | Event details

GRAND RAPIDS

Oct. 30, noon – 6 p.m. | Live pumpkin carving, Halloween festivities at Rosa Parks Circle| Event details

Oct. 31, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. | Trunk ‘N Treat at Martin Luther King Park | Masks strongly encouraged. | Event details

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP

Oct. 23, 10 a.m. – noon | Hallowee-ones at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park | Costume parades and Halloween stories for kids; free with park admission | Event details

GRANT

Oct. 24, noon – 1:30 p.m. | Trunk or Treat in Grant Middle School’s parking lot | Event details

GREENVILLE

Oct. 30, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. | Boo in the Marketplace | Event details

Oct. 31, 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. | Trunk ‘N Treat at Greenville Church of the Nazarene | Event details

HAMILTON

Oct. 31, 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. | Tractors, Trucks, and Treats at Cultivate Community Church | Event details

HUDSONVILLE

Oct. 31, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Spooky Saturday Spectacular at Grand Rapids Harley-Davidson | Event details

KALAMAZOO

Oct. 31, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Milham Park | Event details

KENTWOOD

Oct. 24, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Drive-thru Trunk or Treat at the Richard L. Root Library. Facemasks required. | Event details

Oct. 31, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. | Trunk or Treat at Kentwood Community Church, 1200 60th St. SE. Drive-thru if it rains. | Event details

LOWELL

Oct. 31, 5 p.m. -7 p.m. | Trick or Treat trail at Laurels of Kent | Event details

MONTAGUE

Oct. 23, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. | Halloween at the Village | Event details

MUSKEGON

Oct. 31, 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. | Drive-thru Trunk or Treat at The Lakes Mall | Event details

NEWAYGO

Oct. 31, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. | Camp n’ Treat at Camp Henry | Event details

ROCKFORD

Oct. 31, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Trunk or Treat | Event details

SAUGATUCK

Oct. 31, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. | Drive-thru Trunk or Treat | Event details

Oct. 31, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. | Kids Halloween Cruise on The Star of Saugatuck | Admission $20 for children, $30 for adults. | Event details

If you know of an event or a time that isn’t listed, please email the details and valid website link to ReportIt@woodtv.com.