COVID-19 & Halloween 2020: Trick-or-treat times and events

Coronavirus Resources

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The coronavirus pandemic is changing Halloween plans for some West Michigan communities this year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has labeled traditional trick-or-treating and trunk or treat events where candy is handed out as a “higher risk” activities people should avoid in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Other Halloween celebrations making the higher risk list include:

  • Attending crowded costume parties held indoors
  • Going to an indoor haunted house where people may be crowded together and screaming
  • Going on hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household
  • Using alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgement and increase risky behaviors
  • Traveling to a rural fall festival that is not in your community if you live in an area with community spread of COVID-19

While community leaders are encouraging people to follow the guidelines, many reminded News 8 that local government doesn’t have the right to restrict or dictate how people celebrate the federal holiday.

Find a Halloween event near you here, including trick-or-treat alternatives:

RECOMMENDED RESIDENTIAL TRICK-OR-TREAT TIMES

(All listings for Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 unless otherwise specified)

  • Ada Township: No set times; use your discretion.
  • Albion: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Allendale Township: 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m., but subject to change if state restrictions/regulations are enacted. Participants encouraged to follow county, state and national health guidelines.
  • Allegan: 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.; participants encouraged to follow CDC guidelines. No organized downtown trick-or-treating events this year. | Details
  • Battle Creek: No set hours or restrictions
  • Bronson: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.; residents who participate encouraged to follow county health department guidelines. | Details
  • Byron Township: 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.; participants encouraged to follow CDC guidelines.
  • Caledonia: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Coldwater: 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.; participants encouraged to follow health and safety tips. | Details
  • Dorr Township: No recommended time; fire station trunk or treat canceled because of the pandemic.
  • Douglas: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.; participants encouraged to follow guidelines from the Allegan County Health Department and CDC. All organized downtown events canceled because of the pandemic.
  • Emmett Township: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Georgetown Township: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.; use your own discretion.
  • Grand Haven: No downtown trick-or-treating; door-to-door trick-or-treating discouraged.
  • Grand Rapids: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.; participants encouraged to follow guidelines from the state and county health departments, as well as the Grand Rapids Police Department.
  • Grandville: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.; participants encouraged to follow CDC guidelines.
  • Hastings: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.; Unlike previous years, Green Street will not be closed for trick-or-treating. |Details
  • Holland: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.; participants asked to follow county and state health department guidelines. | Details
  • Homer: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Ionia: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.; participants encouraged to follow state and federal health guidelines. | Details
  • Kalamazoo: No recommended time; participants encouraged to follow county and state health department guidelines.
  • Kentwood: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Lowell: 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Details
  • Marshall: No set hours or restrictions; no downtown costume parade or candy checks this year.
  • Muskegon: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Muskegon Heights: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.; participants encouraged to follow CDC guidelines. No city organized events this year due to COVID-19.
  • Norton Shores: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.; participants encouraged to follow state health department guidelines | Details
  • Portland: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.; participants asked to consider county and state health department guidelines.
  • Rockford: 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. ; participants encouraged to follow state health department recommendations. | Details
  • Saugatuck: No recommended time; participants encouraged to follow Allegan County Health Department guidelines.
  • Sparta: 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.; participants encouraged to follow Kent County Health Department guidelines.
  • Spring Lake: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. for neighborhoods; no downtown business trick-or-treating events planned.
  • St. Joseph: 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.; downtown and Benton Harbor Arts District trick-or-treating event canceled this year. | Details
  • Walker: No recommended time; Participants encouraged to follow health department guidelines.
  • Wayland: 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.; maintain social distancing, wear masks and be safe.
  • Wyoming: No recommended hours; use your own discretion.
  • Zeeland: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. for neighborhoods; participants encouraged to follow health department guidelines. Downtown trick-or-treating event canceled this year. | Details

LOCAL EVENTS

(Please check each event page for COVID-19 guidelines)

BATTLE CREEK

  • Oct. 30, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. | Drive-thru Trunk or Treat at Bailey Park| Event details

BENTON HARBOR

  • Oct. 30, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Drive-thru trick-or-treating and costume contest at Overflow Church| Event details

BURNIPS

  • Oct. 31, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.; canceled if it rains |Trunk or Treat at Burnips United Methodist Church | Event details

BYRON CENTER

  • Oct. 24, noon – 2 p.m. | Trunk or Treat in the Whistlestop Little League parking lot | Event details

CALEDONIA

  • Oct. 31, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. | American Legion Post 305 Trunk or Treat | Masks and social distancing required. | Event details
  • Oct. 24, 3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. | Pumpkin Palooza at New Ground Church. RSVP required. | Event details

COOPERSVILLE

  • Oct. 24, 1 p.m., 3 p.m.| The Famous Pumpkin Train | Tickets available online only. Admission $18- $22; children younger than 2 free. Masks and social distancing required. | Event details

GRAND RAPIDS

  • Oct. 30, noon – 6 p.m. | Live pumpkin carving, Halloween festivities at Rosa Parks Circle| Event details
  • Oct. 31, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. | Trunk ‘N Treat at Martin Luther King Park | Masks strongly encouraged. | Event details

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP

  • Oct. 23, 10 a.m. – noon | Hallowee-ones at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park | Costume parades and Halloween stories for kids; free with park admission | Event details

GRANT

  • Oct. 24, noon – 1:30 p.m. | Trunk or Treat in Grant Middle School’s parking lot | Event details

GREENVILLE

  • Oct. 30, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. | Boo in the Marketplace | Event details
  • Oct. 31, 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. | Trunk ‘N Treat at Greenville Church of the Nazarene | Event details

HAMILTON

  • Oct. 31, 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. | Tractors, Trucks, and Treats at Cultivate Community Church | Event details

HUDSONVILLE

  • Oct. 31, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Spooky Saturday Spectacular at Grand Rapids Harley-Davidson | Event details

KALAMAZOO

KENTWOOD

  • Oct. 24, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Drive-thru Trunk or Treat at the Richard L. Root Library. Facemasks required. | Event details
  • Oct. 31, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. | Trunk or Treat at Kentwood Community Church, 1200 60th St. SE. Drive-thru if it rains. | Event details

LOWELL

  • Oct. 31, 5 p.m. -7 p.m. | Trick or Treat trail at Laurels of Kent | Event details

MONTAGUE

  • Oct. 23, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. | Halloween at the Village | Event details

MUSKEGON

  • Oct. 31, 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. | Drive-thru Trunk or Treat at The Lakes Mall | Event details

NEWAYGO

  • Oct. 31, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. | Camp n’ Treat at Camp Henry | Event details

ROCKFORD

SAUGATUCK

  • Oct. 31, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. | Drive-thru Trunk or Treat | Event details
  • Oct. 31, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. | Kids Halloween Cruise on The Star of Saugatuck | Admission $20 for children, $30 for adults. | Event details

