Enter to win tickets to see Lady Antebellum & Darius Rucker
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) - Lady Antebellum & Darius Rucker are coming to Soaring Eagle on Sunday, September 2 - and eightWest is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Win tickets to see Jeff Dunham at...
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Win tickets to see Sugarland at Van...
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- W MI cities get grants for water upgrades
- Private airstrip expansion goes to voters Tuesday
- Flint siren hacks put local 911 centers on alert
- Food bank gets $26K milk donation from Abdelkader, groups
Trending Stories
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.