Contests

Enter to win a $500 La-Z-Boy gift certificate

By:

Posted: Oct 08, 2018 04:19 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 08, 2018 04:19 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) - eightWest is giving you the chance to win a $500 gift certificate to La-Z-Boy Home Furnishings and Decor. You have until October 21 at 11:59pm to enter. The winner will be announced on October 24. 

 

 

 
Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: ArtPrize 10 Awards show
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: ArtPrize 10 Awards show

Photo Galleries
Photos: Ladybug washups in West Michigan
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Ladybug washups in West Michigan

Photo Galleries
Photos: ArtPrize 10 at night
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: ArtPrize 10 at night