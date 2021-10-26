House of Gucci is an upcoming biographical crime drama film directed by Ridley Scott, based on the 2001 book. The film stars Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek, and Al Pacino.
Win two VIP tickets to the movie premiere at Studio Park on Tuesday, November 23rd. Our winners receive two movie tickets, $100 towards dinner at one-twenty-three tavern and $30 in concessions for the movie.
Win VIP Tickets to House of Gucci!
