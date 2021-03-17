GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Maranda is giving families a chance to explore their creativity with a brand new Buddha Board! Buddha Board is inspired by the Zen idea of living in the moment. Simply ‘paint’ on the surface with water and your creation will come to life in bold design. Then, as the water slowly evaporates, your art will magically disappear leaving you with a clean slate and a clear mind, ready to create a whole new masterpiece. Buddha Board is environmentally friendly as it only uses water – no ink, no paint, no chemicals – and it will last for years with proper care.

You can enter to win a Buddha Board from March 17, 2021 at 6am- March 22, 2021 at 11:59pm.

ENTER TO WIN