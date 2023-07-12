Contact Target 8

Skip to content
WOODTV.com
Grand Rapids
77°
Sign Up
Grand Rapids
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Michigan
National
Target 8 Investigates
News 8 Digital Series
To The Point
Nexstar Media Wire
Politics from The Hill
Automotive News
Top Stories
Kzoo job fair aims to break cycle of recidivism
Top Stories
Part of US-127 honors trooper killed by drunken driver
Gallery
12-year-old rock climber survives 40-foot fall in …
Domino’s signs deal with Uber Eats in a bid to make …
Whitmer signs legislation to declare Juneteenth a …
Weather
Forecast
Radar and Satellite
Bill’s Blog
Ask Ellen
Lake Michigan Beach and Boating
Lake Michigan Summer Beach Guide
Power Outages
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Storm Team 8 weather app
School Closing Emails
Weather Experience
Top Stories
Showers Likely Today, Chc. Thunderstorm
Top Stories
Bill’s Blog: West Michigan’s hottest week ever
Video
Clouds may block aurora display this week for West …
Video
Wave, rip current danger increasing through the afternoon
Video
Great Lakes Water Levels
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Michigan Sports Scores
Detroit Tigers
West Michigan Whitecaps
Detroit Pistons
Detroit Red Wings
Grand Rapids Griffins
Detroit Lions
NCAA Football
Football Frenzy
High School Preps
NCAA Hoops
Top Stories
K-Wings announce affiliation with Vancouver Canucks
Top Stories
New York Times shutters its sports desk
Red Wings trade for Michigan native Alex DeBrincat, …
New women’s pro basketball team coming to Grand Rapids
Video
Three Tigers pitchers combine to no-hit Blue Jays …
Watch
WOOD TV8 Live Desk
Breaking News & Live Events
Watch News 8
Video Library
eightWest
Ask the Expert
Contests
Daily 2’s
Destination West
EatWest Deals
Virtual Home Show
Top Stories
Why estate planning matters for your future
Video
Top Stories
A great spot if you’re looking for a home near water
Video
Top Stories
Pelvic floor therapy can help during & after pregnancy
Video
Update your home with Standale Home Studio
Video
Listening Lawn concert series kicks off tonight
Video
How to keep your hearing aids safe in the summer
Video
Community
Connecting with Community Partners
Supporting Community Organizations
Community Spotlight
Student of the Week
Pets of the Week
Community Calendar
Top Stories
KCAS Pets of the Week: Kiwi and Lady Jo
Top Stories
KCAS Pets of the Week: Sasha and Catty
Video
Top Stories
Sneak peek inside the LG Energy Solution expansion …
Video
West MI grandparents will bike 50 states in 5 years …
Video
Unconventional gym teacher awarded $1K monthly grant
Video
Beat summer learning slump with free, family learning …
ABC 4
ABC
Live Local. Give Local.
Maranda
Guides
Jobs
Work For Us
Job Connect
Find a Job
Post a Job
More
Contact Us
Meet The Team
WOOD TV8 News App
Newsletters
School Closing Emails & WOOD TV Apps
EatWest Deals
Submit Your Closing
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
Press Releases
Best Reviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
About BestReviews
Virtual Home Show
Search
Please enter a search term.
Contact Target 8
Please use this form to contact the Target 8 team.
Name
(required)
Phone
Email
(required)
Message
(required)
I certify that I am over the age of 13.
(required)
Contact Us
Δ