Meet GVSU’s new president

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Summer has just flown by and at the end of this month classes will start again at GVSU and this year brings something new, a new leader. Dr. Philly Mantella has had a busy summer herself and she’s here with us today.

Mantella started her new role on July 1 and is the first woman to lead GVSU. Prior to arriving at GVSU Mantella served as the senior vice president and chief executive officer of the Lifelong Learning Network at Northeastern University in Boston. Mantella earned her doctorate in college and university administration at Michigan State University. She worked as the assistant dean for enrollment services and director of scholarship and financial aid at Ferris State University from 1985 to 1989.