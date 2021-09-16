WOOD TV8’s canned good peacock ArtPrize entry spotlights Feeding America

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — WOOD TV8 has unveiled its ArtPrize entry for the 2021 competition.

The iconic NBC peacock constructed from canned goods stands 6 feet tall and 12 feet across in front of the Media Arts Center at the Grand Rapids Art Museum. It includes 768 cans and weighs more than 900 pounds.

The nonperishable items were donated by SpartanNash to help make this entry a reality.

During months of work from the WOOD TV8 Creative Services and Engineering teams, the project was designed in Photoshop like pixel art. The cans were counted by color and the WOOD TV8 and SpartanNash teams worked together to find the perfect food match for each feather. Red feathers are tomato soup, yellow is corn, the blue is chicken noodle soup, the white is diced potatoes, the purple is cream of potato soup, the green is green beans and the orange is cream of chicken soup.

Bringing the peacock to life from a design on paper took time and patience. The wooden frame was built, painted and moved to downtown Grand Rapids on a large trailer. It took six people to lift. The cans are adhered to the frame and enclosed in plexiglass to help keep them safe from the elements. Semitransparent feather decals were then added to help define the outline and make the colors pop.

Crop Marks Printing installs the final decal on Feeding with Feathers, WOOD TV8’s ArtPrize entry for 2021. (Sept 15, 2021)

The cans will be donated to Feeding America at the end of the project and will make about 750 meals for families in West Michigan. Artprize-goers are encourage to pose with the peacock, scan the QR code and donate to Feeding America West Michigan. You ca provide 40 meals with only $10.

You can also show Feeding with Feathers some ArtPrize love by scanning the ArtPrize entry QR code and voting. Any money raised will be donated directly to Feeding America West Michigan.