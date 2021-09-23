West Michigan Therapy Dogs brings crew to ArtPrize

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With the glow of the WOOD TV8 Community Spotlight still shining on them from September, the nonprofit, West Michigan Therapy Dogs brought their mission and their crew to the plaza at the Media Arts Center.

The group has been in service for 20 years, providing area hospitals, schools, courthouses and more with the benefits of trained therapy dogs to bring a sense of compassion, joy, and love to those in need.

Watch the interview to find out more about their needs and how you and your dog could become the next West Michigan Therapy Dog.