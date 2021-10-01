West Michigan steps up to supply 50,000+ meals through WOOD TV8’s ArtPrize entry

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As ArtPrize winds down, the impact of WOOD TV8’s entry, Feeding with Feathers, is just beginning.

Together, through the generosity of the community, WOOD TV8 and West Michigan have raised $13,422 for families facing hunger. That money can help provide 53,688 meals.

In partnership with Feeding America West Michigan, the artwork has been a symbol of the realities of food insecurities in the community — 1 in 8 adults and 1 in 7 children face hunger. The artwork is an array of canned goods stacked up to reflect the NBC peacock logo. The nonperishable food, donated by SpartanNash, will also be donated to Feeding America West Michigan after the ArtPrize entry is disassembled next week.

In the meantime, the community can still learn more about the number of people facing hunger and how far a dollar can go to fight the issue by stopping by the Feeding with Feathers entry downtown in front of the Media Arts Center at the Grand Rapids Art Museum.