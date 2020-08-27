GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The 2020 walk to end Alzheimer’s will look a bit different this year, but the event is just as important than ever.

Rather than a large gathering on a single walk day, participants are encouraged to walk as individuals or in small groups wherever is most convenient, any time throughout the month of September.

The Alzheimer’s association says the money raised will be used to support those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia, by providing care and support to families as well as critical research toward treatment.

“Alzheimer’s is not taking a hiatus during COVID-19 and neither are we,” said Jennifer Lepard, president and CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association Michigan chapter.

This year, walkers can download an app to track their steps and distance, and manage their Facebook fundraisers, and access information and resources. More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease.

Go to alz.org/walk for more information.