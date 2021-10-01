Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 9 in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Alzheimer’s Association will hold their annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Oct. 9 at Ah-Nab-Awen Park in Grand Rapids.

The walk will fill the 2.1-mile route with participants carrying colorful flowers to represent their connection to the disease. A blue flower represents someone living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia. A purple flower signifies those who have lost someone to the disease. Yellow, represents a person caring or supporting someone living with Alzheimer’s right now. And orange is for those who support a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.

Register in advance for the walk here. Check-in starts at 9 a.m. with a ceremony at 10 a.m. and the walk immediately after.

Learn more about registering, volunteering, or donating here.

Watch the video above to hear more about the Alzheimer’s Association’s effort to end the disease.