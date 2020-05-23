2020 Virtual Valedictorian: Michael MacKenzie, Lakewood HS

LAKEWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — WOOD TV8 is celebrating the class of 2020 and asking commencement speakers to share their words of encouragement virtually! Lakewood senior Michael MacKenzie shares his message.

“This video discusses the world events that the class of 2020 has been through. It is very important to me because I feel that our class is extremely resilient to have overcome all the obstacles throw at us over the past 13 years. I want to inspire my class to take action and change the world. Our time as spectators is over, now it is time to direct our fate for ourselves.” -Michael MacKenzie

