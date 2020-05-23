2020 Virtual Valedictorian: Jana Overweg, Springport HS

SPRINGPORT, Mich. (WOOD) — WOOD TV8 is celebrating the class of 2020 and asking commencement speakers to share their words of encouragement virtually! Springport High School senior Jana Overweg trades her cap and gown for a tiara as she speaks to her peers.

>>Click on the video player above to watch her speech<<

If you or someone you know has been named valedictorian or a commencement speaker for your 2020 high school graduation, please submit your speech here.

Disclaimer: Speeches may be featured on-air and online.