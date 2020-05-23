2020 Virtual Valedictorian: Emily Fortier, Lakewood HS

LAKEWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — WOOD TV8 is celebrating the class of 2020 and asking commencement speakers to share their words of encouragement virtually! Lakewood senior Emily Fortier shares her words of encouragement.

“During these trying times, I believe it is important to count your blessings and reflect on past memories as well as look forward to your future.” -Emily Fortier

