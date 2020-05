GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — WOOD TV8 is celebrating the class of 2020 and asking commencement speakers to share their words of encouragement virtually! West Ottawa High School senior Colin Brown gives his speech.

>>Click on the video player above to watch the speech<<

If you or someone you know has been named valedictorian or a commencement speaker for your 2020 high school graduation, please submit your speech here.

Disclaimer: Speeches may be featured on-air and online.