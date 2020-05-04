Virtual dance competition ‘The Groove’ to unite community, give back to first responders

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Since the start of the coronavirus crisis, many of us have been looking for ways to give back to local health care workers.

Now, a couple of entrepreneurs have come up with a terrific idea to help, and all you have to do is dance!

Jeff Bennett and Michael Ranville created a virtual, community-wide dance competition called “The Groove.”

“We created this to celebrate our heroes, to dance with our friends, to feel connected again with our neighbors and our coworkers,” Bennett said. “It’s a call to action.”

For Ranville, it’s also a chance to lift the spirits of the entire community.

“While The Groove is sort of TikTok meets America’s Got Talent, it’s really a strategy to support people’s physical, mental and emotional well-being,” Ranville said.

Some of the biggest companies in our area have teamed up to support the cause, and all the proceeds go to The West Michigan Heroes Fund. All you have to do is download the app, choose a song and get moving!Every dance earns a donation, and it all goes back to those who are on the front lines fighting the pandemic. Download it the app here: thegrooveapp.com