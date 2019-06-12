VAI creating hope and health around the world

From groundbreaking discoveries, to inspiring young minds to become scientists, Van Andel Institute was created to give people hope. VAI has been impacting human health and transforming lives all across the world. Eva Aguirre Cooper continues the conversation on just what the future holds for this globally recognized institute.

The Van Andel Institute has been committed to improving the health and enhancing the lives of current and future generations. Located in the heart of Grand Rapids Medical Mile, the institute was Established in 1996 as a biomedical research and education organization.