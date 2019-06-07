The people have chosen a winner for the "Community Choice" award!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The votes came in and the results were very close, but in the end it was Eco Dryer by The Green Glove Dryer that the people chose to win the coveted "Community Choice" award! The winners were 'over the moon' excited by being chosen.
Thank you to everyone that voted to make this night possible for the winners!
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
