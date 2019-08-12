Teeing off to help others: Inside the Positively Warren Golf Classic

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An annual golf outing paying tribute to a longtime sports director of WOOD TV8 unfolded on West Michigan’s green Monday.

This is the 20th anniversary for the Positively Warren Golf Classic. It honors late sports director Warren Reynolds, who was the first person to receive the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame Lifetime Achievement Award.

This year’s event took place at Blythefield Country Club where Warren was a member.

Teeing off for WOOD TV8 this year was sports director Jack Doles, Casey Jones, Terri DeBoer and Eva Aguirre Cooper.

Proceeds from the event will go to Gr8 Sports Great Kids and the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame.