HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Juan Gomez is the kind of person anyone would want on their team. He is not just a good sport on the football field but in life as well.

“I want to be the type of person to pick everybody up,” said Gomez, a senior at West Ottawa High School. “Just the other day we were talking about loving each other, and that’s really, really important on a team.”

Some of Gomez’s greatest teammates are young students in his school district. He is one of their role models.

“I always loved being there for the youngers,” said Gomez

He and some of the other football players volunteer to mentor them through Panther Pathways. It is a West Ottawa Public School district-sponsored program that helps disadvantaged fourth through sixth graders get involved in after-school sports, STEM activities and other clubs they may not otherwise get to participate in.

“It’s really important for us to volunteer to take that step up to give these young students the opportunity,” said Gomez.

It is that can-do attitude that will open doors in Gomez’s future and one that solidified him as our student of the week.

“I want them to see me as a leader,” said Gomez.