WAYLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — She never does anything halfway.

That’s the best way to describe Lorelei Beckwith, WOOD TV’s Student of the Week. She is currently a senior at Wayland Union High School.

Beckwith used her last few years of high school to find her voice — literally. She got involved with theater and has done 10 shows so far, with more planned for her senior year. She also branched out, joining both the cheer team and debate.

In fact, her interest in public speaking is the reason she wants to become a history teacher after college.

Beckwith is able to do all this while maintaining a 3.9 GPA.

“There are obviously days where I am tired or I’m not feeling up to it. There are days where I don’t always put 100%, but when it comes to doing your best, I always try to,” she said. “I don’t want you to go see a show and go, ‘Oh yeah, everybody was great except that one girl. She just didn’t put as much effort in.’ I hate that. I never want that to be me.”

She has not yet decided where she’ll go to school after she graduates.