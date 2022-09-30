GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Something big is stirring for Rima Patel.

“I don’t really know what I want to do after school yet,” said Patel.

But, she is preparing for anything.

“Well, there are many different programs I’m part of, which kind of, like, gets me ready for how life will be after high school,” said Patel.

When Patel is not in chemistry class, she is involved with the National Honor Society, Youth and Government and Close Up clubs. She is also learning her fourth language. As only a sophomore, her impressive commitment to education makes her student of the week.

“I speak English and then I speak Gujarati,” said Patel. “I’m in the process of learning Hindi, but I will learn Spanish next year.”

Patel is also a student-athlete.

“Right now, I’m part of swimming,” said Patel. “I was part of volleyball last year, and then I’m also going to be part of softball.”

Patel told News 8 there is no secret to her success, but there is a method to the madness. She said it is time management, a quality she hopes to teach her little brother.

“He’s still pretty little, and he’s still learning,” said Patel.

Although she works to influence her 5-year-old brother and everyone around her, Patel said her supporters constantly ensure she is not burning herself out. “I don’t try to overwhelm myself,” said Patel. “I think it’s like me having a balance between school life and then outside actives.”