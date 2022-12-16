GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A student at Southwest Elementary Academia Bilingue is using her dual language skills to impact her schoolmates and family.

Harper Davis is a sixth-grader who begins her day by welcoming her younger peers to school.

She watches them on the playground and leads the kindergarteners in a chant before walking them inside the school building.

The 12-year-old, whose first language is English, is fluent in Spanish. She can easily adapt to communicating with any student, teacher or community member.

What some may not know is that she’s helped her parents translate messages at garage sales and meetings with Spanish-speaking individuals and families.

As she grows older, she hopes to become an even greater asset in connecting people who speak different languages.

“I think it would be great to be able to speak two languages and communicate in both. I can communicate to the people who don’t know English or people who don’t know Spanish at the same time,” she said.

Student of the Week: Harper Davis

Students and teachers consider her a role model. When she walks through the halls, nearly every kid knows her name.

She’s interactive with her peers and is willing to learn and help. She’s also very creative as she writes her own books and screenplays.

What really makes her stand out to those she’s encountered is how she makes everyone around her better.

“What inspires me is the way I see everybody having a difficult time, and I can help them and

I see I could make the school a better place to be,” she said.

Harper will transition to middle school in the fall. She’s still deciding which school she’ll make an impact with next.