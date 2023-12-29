CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — You don’t always know what is going on in other people’s lives. For Adam Ciminski, a sophomore at Caledonia High School, even his teachers did not know what he was dealing with.

To them, Ciminski seemed like your average high schooler. He likes playing video games with his friends and loves science, but for the past couple of years, he was fighting for his life.

“You’re laying in a hospital bed writhing in pain and in the back of your mind, you’re like, I have an algebra test,” Ciminski said.

In eighth grade, he was rushed to the doctor after he could not get out of bed. Ciminski was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a cancer that affects white blood cells, and had to start his freshman year at home. Since then, he has had to miss class and hopes in the future to be back in class every day. He said his friends and family have helped him greatly during this difficult time.

“It feels amazing to just have that love and support, especially on such a greater level than normal. I was speechless for how much my family. Not only my family but my friends helped me out when I was first diagnosed,” Ciminski said.

His advice for others is don’t take life for granted.

“Live life to the fullest. Try your hardest. I know it’s not easy. It’s definitely not easy. Wasn’t for me, that’s for sure but try your hardest. If you’re proactive, if you hold yourself accountable, you’ll get things done, and it can only get better,” Ciminski said.

He added that this journey has helped him grow as a person.

“I’m nowhere near the same person I was before my diagnosis and to be frank, I wouldn’t trade it for the world. I would not because of what I’ve learned and how different I am,” Ciminski said.

After high school, Ciminski wants to go to medical school to become a doctor who specializes in the study of blood.