GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — She may only be 9 years old but already inspires others.

Sareez Campbell is a third grader at Sibley Elementary and loves to express herself through art.

“I like drawing or painting. Something that will calm me down,” she said.

Sareez was one of two students chosen from the school to have her work displayed at the Grand Rapids Art Museum.

Sareez Campbell’s painting at the Grand Rapids Art Museum.

It was a one-day-only event and part of the museum’s Language Artists: Weather Wonders program. Her painting of a thunderstorm was joined by other works of art by students from across West Michigan.

Her work being chosen was no surprise to her teacher, Mandee Allen.

“She is a leader, she’s kind, she’s helpful and always eager to learn,” said Allen. “I just think she’s amazing.”

Art is Sareez’s favorite class — and when she’s not in school, she loves creating with things like chalk and paints to express herself.