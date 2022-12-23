MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — News 8 is highlighting an outstanding student from Muskegon this week.

M’Khi Guy is a junior at Muskegon High School. He goes above and beyond in both the classroom and in sports. He is a teen of many talents — playing football, basketball and even plays the organ. But above all, he is best known for encouraging his classmates and teammates.

Guy is the son of a pastor and said his family motivates him to be the best he can be. Beyond athletics, Guy is also a member of the National Honor Society and is a peer mediator.

That is where he intervenes to help solve problems between teachers and students. But above all, he wants to help people. When he graduates college, he wants to return to Muskegon to make a difference.

“I want to be in an environment where I can come back and lead. I want to help make sure people can have the same opportunities I had,” he said.

“I want to open up more doors for people that normally don’t have the doors that open for me.”

Guy said he is interested in becoming an attorney but is considering a career in construction or working as an athletic director.