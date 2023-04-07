HOPKINS, Mich. (WOOD) — An exchange student at Hopkins High School has discovered a new-found love in robotics.

Her name is Yevheniia Tkachenko — but people at the school call her Jane. She is from Ukraine and has spent the last two years in West Michigan.

Tkachenko has used her time to immerse herself in the experience — getting involved in things like student council and also volunteering outside school. But she has discovered a real love for the school’s robotics team. Her focus on the team last year was building the robots. This year, her focus is on the promotion side of things.

She’s even spent time mentoring a group of middle schoolers on robotics. Tkachenko said this has been a huge learning experience and has helped her grow as a person.

“It’s a time commitment, but it’s fun. You learn how to manage time. You learn how to help each other. You learn how to be nice to each other. It gave me space to grow as a person,” she said. “It’s one of the best memories I have. The experience. the things I learned, I cannot even express how cool it is!”

Tkachenko said she does talk to her family in Ukraine daily but said being active in clubs has helped keep her mind at ease during a difficult time.

She does not have plans after graduation at this time but said she has a cap and down in her locker and is ready to get her diploma.