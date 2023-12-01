ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — You may see this Rockford High School senior on your TV soon.

Her name is Trina Varano, and she keeps a 4.4 GPA. Her true passion is for the camera.

Varano joined the digital communications class in middle school, where she first discovered her love for film and media production. That passion eventually landed her an executive producer role in her TV class at school.

“I kind of love it all. There’s not really a part that I don’t like,” she said. “I love producing and getting involved with my classmates and my team to come up with a really cool story and find that message that I want to share.”

She may even take home a Michigan Association of Broadcasters award. The school has submitted about 20 different projects to be considered. And she has a good shot at it: Rockford has been awarded station of the year by the MAB eight times.

Varano puts in about 30 hours per week outside of school hours, but she says she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It’s a really cool feeling to be able to come here every day and do something that I am so passionate about,” she said. “It’s a big accomplishment to me, to be able to walk in at the beginning of this year and be able to walk in with everything that I learned last year and know that I’m going to keep building on that and that whatever I already know, there’s always so much more to know, getting to go to college and keep building that.”

Varano has applied to Michigan State University, Penn State and Ferris State University, but she says she is leaning toward becoming a Spartan. She plans to study broadcast journalism, potentially with a focus on sports.