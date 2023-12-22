SPARTA, Mich. (WOOD) — This junior from Sparta High School has quite a track record.

His name is Justin Bradford, and he’s our Student of the Week.

Bradford stays very active. When he’s not running with his cross country squad, he is busy practicing for the newest school play or tuning up for marching band.

He also uses his own faith to lead others. He runs the Fellowship of Christian Athletes meeting every Wednesday and volunteers with the preschool kids at his church.

But most importantly, his teachers tell us Bradford is an outstanding person. They speak of his work ethic and his character. He does the things you don’t expect a regular high schooler to do, like staying late after a high school game to help clean the bleachers.

“If there is ever a chance you can help someone out and make their time a little easier — you never know what they are going through. That could make someone’s day,” Bradford said. “That’s what it means to be a Spartan: Help out your community and your school.”

He says he does things like that because of the examples set by his parents and coaches.

“They’ve always just told me to work hard and be the best person you can be. Always help out and do everything you can to the best of your abilities,” Bradford said.

Bradford says his goal during the rest of his high school career is to be as involved as he can and treat everyone with respect.

He plans to attend college after high school.