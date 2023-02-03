SPARTA, Mich. (WOOD) — A Sparta High School senior will be the first in her family to attend college.

While that would be a huge milestone for anyone, Julia Hernandez’s accomplishments don’t stop there.

Hernandez does it all at Sparta High School. She plays soccer, performs in competitive cheer, and plays the alto saxophone in band. In the classroom, she is a member of the National Honors Society and student council.

When it comes to life after high school, she has big goals too. Hernandez plans on majoring in either pre-law or political science.

“My mom works for the ACLU of Michigan. She has been involved in law, and that inspired me to go into law, too,” she said. “It has been really cool to see her involved in cases in Michigan. That is what inspired me.”

Hernandez said these last few weeks have been especially exciting for her. At the end of last week, she was accepted to one of her dream schools: the University of Michigan. Then, on Saturday, she won a $1,000 scholarship from a cheer competition before finding out she was named WOOD TV8’s student of the week.

She said it feels like she is on the moon, and all the recent excitement proves all her hard work paid off.