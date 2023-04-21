ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Students at North Rockford Middle School took on a challenge this week to “beat Brady Bowers” at spelling or geography.

Bowers is 13 years old and in the seventh grade. He was happy to go head-to-head with his classmates in preparation for an even bigger challenge next month, the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

“In basketball, people dream of going to the NBA … and with spelling bees, you dream about going to the National Spelling Bee,” Bowers said.

He won several other bees to make it to this point, including the regional bee held at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in March. Bowers won with the word “quadrilateral.”

Bowers spends much of his free time looking at flash cards ahead of the National bee, although he doesn’t have an exact list to work from for this particular competition. The National Spelling Bee utilizes any word from the Merriam-Webster abridged dictionary, which includes about 500,000 words.

Bower’s teachers and administrators couldn’t be prouder of what he has already achieved and said his classmates are too.

“He is motivated to learn, and that is obviously very special about Brady, but he is also a great communicator. He cares and is able to make connections … I’m just so excited to see what he is able to do in the future with the gifts he’s been given,” Lissa Weidenfeller, principal, said.

The spelling bee coordinator at the school has spent a lot of time helping Bowers prepare. She loves the attention his success has put on the learning in their school.

“Rockford is well known for its sporting awards, so something like this, more academic, is super exciting.” Shannon Dunham said. “He’s constantly studying and, hard work and dedication, he’s got all that.”

The National Spelling Bee will happen from May 30 to June 1 in Washington, D.C.