ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Drew Bultman is a senior at Rockford High School who is well-known to his peers because of his diverse talents and interests.

The athletes and sports fans know him from his time on the soccer field. Bultman played the sport all four years and was one of the team captains in his final season, helping the team make it further than ever, although just shy of a state championship.

Bultman’s abilities extend beyond the field into the sports lab, where he is a member of the esports Rocket League for the school. He believes esports is an important part of the school culture.

“It helps kids get out of their comfort zone because a lot of the kids might get called nerds or spend time at home by themselves. This gives them a place to be around other people and be themselves,” Bultman explained.

He earned a $2,000/year scholarship at Michigan State University to play in the Rocket League.

“It’s going to be the first year of the program at MSU, so I want to help them build it. I want to do good, but it’s more about building up the culture there. I’m just excited,” said Bultman.

With his plans to attend MSU next year, the shooting on the campus Monday night hit close to home.

“We talked about it in my first-hour class. We had a discussion about if we need help, and all but one of us are seniors, so we’re going to college next year, so it can be scary. I have a couple of friends there. Luckily, they’re all safe, but it just feels so real that in a year that could have been me,” Bultman said.

The shooting has not changed his feelings about becoming a Spartan. Instead, he said the response to the shooting had given him hope. He is considering studying mechanical engineering.

Bultman was selected as WOOD TV8’s student of the week.