GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s student of the week is from Riverside Middle School.

Aman Negash is in the eighth grade and moved to the area from East Africa about six years ago.

The school’s principal said Aman is a phenomenal student and the first one that comes to mind when he thinks of a student on the right path to success. Negash has been called a “quiet leader” and is known for being respectful of his teachers and his classmates.

Aside from being an all-star in the classroom, he is also pretty great in athletics as well. Negash plays soccer and football and hopes to be a professional soccer player when he gets older.