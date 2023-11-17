PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP (WOOD) — A high schooler at Northview High School is already a step ahead of a lot of others when it comes to her future.

Her name is Diamond Jean-Baptiste, and she’s our student of the week.

When she is not busy playing on the golf, track or soccer teams, she is busy taking part in crochet, cooking and the green club. But her true passion is with helping others.

When Jean-Baptiste isn’t gracing her fellow Northview students with her smile in the halls, she is over at the Kent Career Tech Center. It’s where she takes health care foundations and spends half her day learning skills in several different areas of the medical field.

She said she is excited to learn about several opportunities available to her and get a jump-start on her career.

“I know I have something to fall back on. If phlebotomy doesn’t work, I can do medical assisting,” she said. “After high school, I can further my career by going to college.”

Ultimately Jean-Baptiste wants to go into diagnostics of stenography.

She hasn’t quite made a choice yet on where she will study post-high school but has applied to Baker, Delta and Grand Valley State University.