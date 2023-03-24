GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A senior at Godwin Heights High School not only leaves an impression on his classmate but also on a man he calls his favorite teacher.

Earnest Robertson III has become very close with that teacher Brian Davis. They spend a lot of time together — the two talk about life skills, positivity and the importance of making good choices.

Davis said he’s very proud of Robertson’s accomplishments, like being chosen as WOOD TV8’s student of the week, being involved in church, being nominated as the Boys and Girls Club’s Youth of the Year and being involved with the student council.

Above all, Robertson said befriending Davis has been his most rewarding achievement.

“I want him to know even though what I’ve been through in my life, I was born very pe-mature and almost died, but 18 years later, I stand here, and I just want to say, I want to tell him thank you for everything he did for me while I was here for my four years, and I really appreciate the time that we’ve had together,” said Robertson.

Davis said Robertson’s comments mean a lot to him, calling them heartfelt. He said Robertson III makes a difference in his life and always sets an example.

“He’s always going to give the positive message, the positive word, and you can just tell that his family has worked and instilled a lot in him,” said Davis.

After graduating, Robertson said he plans to learn a trade and open his own carpentry and heating and cooling business.