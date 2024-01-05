LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — He’s a teenager with a long list of interests. Ezequiel Gonzalez, a junior at Lowell High School, takes part in all sorts of programs and activities.

He is active with the school’s model United Nations program, is part of the diversity council, reads to students at a nearby elementary school, and is in the honors choir.

When he’s not busy doing any of that, he is volunteering with a local foodbank and helping those experiencing homelessness, which is one of his biggest passions.

He has also found a new hobby on top of all this: the big stage.

Gonzalez is getting ready to be the narrator for the school’s upcoming musical “Beauty and the Beast.”

He uses a wheelchair because he has spinal muscular atrophy — better known as SMA. It’s a degenerative disease that started to impact him at an early age.

Gonzalez said his disability has not slowed him down one bit to pursue any and everything he is passionate about, though.

“It’s definitely a driving force to show I can do these things. There’s a lot sadly I can’t do. Everything I want to do I try my best to show I can do it,” he said.

“Its important to look at people with disabilities as a person first. They can do these things because they are people first.

They are not disabled people. They are people with a disability. That shouldn’t stop them from doing the things they love and they have every right to do everything with everyone else.”

Post-high school, Gonzalez wants to either be a history professor or a public defender.