GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Jenison students have several experiences that shape their high school career, many of which happen inside the Jenison Center for the Arts building, but there’s a member of the student council who said giving back will be her favorite memory.

Paying it forward is certainly one of Samantha Eriks’ high school highlights. She and other members of Jenison High School’s student council partnered with Make-A-Wish Michigan to give young kids another chance to shine. They worked with members of the nonprofit to make a float for their homecoming in September.

It is something Eriks said they do every four years. It matched the theme of the wish the organization granted. Eriks worked personally with Caitlin, who will be going to Disney World. So, to honor the occasion, she decorated Catilin’s float with Disney princesses and showed it off in a parade that preceded the homecoming game.

(Courtesy Peter DeGraff/Jenison Public Schools)

“All the high school students just started cheering. At that moment, it was like the whole community just came together and to just see people rallied so profoundly around that cause. It’s something that will stick with me forever,” Eriks said.

The senior said she plans to go to college after she graduates from Jenison High School and earn a career in a role that allows her to give back to her community.