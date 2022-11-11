HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — There is a student at Hudsonville High School whose humility carries just as much weight as his grades.

Administrators said Luke Martin has the highest grand point average in the district and will be the valedictorian of his senior class.

That is just one of the reasons why he was selected as WOOD TV8’s student of the week.

When Martin is not studying for demanding coursework, which includes AP classes, he is writing poetry, running cross country and participating in a science club outside of school.

Aside from dominating in academics, Martin said he wants people to remember him for how he treats others in and outside of the classroom.

“I just try to ask people how they’re doing and offer people hugs and all that sort of thing,” said Martin. ” I care more about leaving little impacts over a long period of time than having a large impact just a couple of times.”

Martin said he is working to earn a career in public health or epidemiology with a concentration in environmental science.

He said his goal is to get accepted into Johns Hopkins University but would not mind going to the University of Michigan to be closer to his twin sister and family.