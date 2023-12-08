HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — One Hudsonville senior may soon find herself on Capitol Hill.

Her name is Cassie Reece, and she has aspirations to be a lawyer and senator. But she also keeps herself busy through her love of theater and helping the underprivileged.

Reece has performed on stage in several school plays and is currently the student director for the middle school play.

She also works with Kids’ Food Basket and is a member of the youth action board and Student Leaders Initiating Change, which aim to make the community a better place.

It’s clear she has a passion for wanting to make change — which explains her interest in government work.

Last year, she took an AP government class, which sparked her love for politics.

“Once I took gov, it was just off from there,” Reece said. “It’s really interesting to see how people’s ideologies shift over their lifetime and learning the ‘why’ and how those policies came to be.”

Reece’s dream school is Stanford, but she has applied to several schools in Michigan and around the country.