ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — Faith is the most important thing for Allendale senior Davina Mancilla. It’s clear her love of God is a driving force behind all she does.

That includes her music, too. Mancilla is part of the women’s ensemble and is in the all-state honors choir. She loves using her voice as an instrument — whether singing with her classmates or just spending time alone worshipping in her room.

“I think it’s so beautiful God has given us our own instruments,” she said. “It’s one of the most beautiful sounds ever when voices come together to create this harmony.”

But singing isn’t the only reason that makes Mancilla a stand-out student. She is very involved in organizations around Allendale — like leading a prayer group or with her school’s rotary interact club.

The school counselors nominated her because of her compassion and service to others. They said she is a connector of people and a huge support to everyone.

Mancilla said she loves being around people.

“The Bible does instruct us to serve and to know that by serving, I can show the love of Jesus Christ — that’s the biggest reward in and of itself,” she said.

After graduation, Mancilla is taking a gap year — and said she is relying on her faith in God to show her what she should be doing post-high school.