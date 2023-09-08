GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — There is a student at Greenville High School whose passion for serving is as big as her heart.

Lainey VanHoose is a junior at the high school. She is just as focused on making a difference in the classroom as outside of it.

VanHoose serves on her school’s tennis team, volunteers with the Rotary Club’s Interact Program and is involved with Greenville’s Youth Advisory Program, among other clubs.

Lainey VanHoose hugs a child in El Salvador in March 2023. (Courtesy)

VanHoose also volunteers with her peers to raise money to provide meals for families over spring break.

She even went to El Salvador in March with her school’s Rotary Club. She spent almost two weeks there, helping build seven homes for needy families.

“When I first came home, I sat,” said VanHoose. “I walked back downstairs and sat in my room and put my suitcase on my bed and just instant tears because I realized how much I had and how much I’ve been taking for granted.”

VanHoose said she plans to return to El Salvador while still in high school and will serve as a chaperone after graduation. She added she is also considering serving in the military in the future.