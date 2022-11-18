GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s student of the week does something exceptionally well: running long distances. He is not only one of the best distance runners in Grand Rapids but in the entire country.

Benne Anderson is a senior at City High-Middle School in Grand Rapids and runs cross country and track for Ottawa Hills. He holds the record at the school for his times in the one-mile and two-mile runs. He also won the Division 1 state title for the 3,200-meter race in the spring. Bringing home that hardware comes on the back of him finishing third in the state’s cross-country meet.

Aside from his state title, he also just ran at the Nike Cross Country Regionals in Terra Haute, Indiana. He took third in that race. His time not only qualified him for the Nike Cross Country Nationals in Portland, Oregon, in two weeks, but it was also the fifth fastest time in the nation this year.

Anderson said in both sports and school, he uses some motivation he heard from one of the best runners of all time.

“Especially for running, I do want to be the best,” he said. “I saw this interview with Usain Bolt, who said you shouldn’t strive to be the best in your state or school — you should strive to be the best ever. I kind of like that.”

Aside from being a great athlete and scholar, Anderson also recently became an Eagle Scout. He has committed to Syracuse University for track and cross country and hopes to do something in the field of engineering.