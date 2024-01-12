WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Family inspires one student to do her best.

Her name is Noemi Fragoso. She’s a junior at Godwin Heights High School and she is the student of the week.

Fragoso is involved in a number of activities at school — including the head of the blood drive club, the class vice president, and the band.

The school principal said Fragoso goes above and beyond with her volunteer services as well.

She tells News 8 that her love of school and community is all thanks to her family.

“My parents always wanted me to do my best and that has always stayed with me. Now I want to do the best for myself. I know I just want to push myself to do the most I can,” she said.

“They support me in everything. I’ve always been involved but my mom always picks me up after school. Everybody is busy but they made time to help me do what I want to do.”

Fragoso said she hasn’t decided what she wants to do after high school, but it’s likely something in the medical or business fields.