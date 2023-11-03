WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — To truly understand where Clayton Gilbert is headed, they must first know where he came from.

He battled cancer twice. He fought Lymphoma once as a 14-year-old and again a year later.

Gilbert said that journey put his life into focus and helped him map out a path forward.

His grit and determination motivated him to enroll in college courses, first as a sophomore at Kenowa Hills High School.

Gilbert is now a senior working toward earning his associate’s and, ultimately, a career in sports management.

He credits all of his success to the people he says are most important in his life: his family. He told News 8 they and his friends have been by his side as he navigates the joys and challenges of life.

“I’ve just tried to not take things for granted and just experience life to the fullest and be there for people because they were there for me when I needed them,” said Gilbert.

Gilbert said he wants to follow in his dad’s footsteps and attend Michigan State University.

In the meantime, he plans to go out for his high school’s golf team.