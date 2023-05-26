ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Navigating high school can be challenging, especially when a student is involved in extra-curricular activities.

A student at Forest Hills Northern High School understands that challenge, but his classmates are praising him for how he handles the pressure.

Tanay Shenoy plays is a member of his high school’s basketball and tennis teams. He is also involved in student government and is a member of the Rotary Club.

When he’s not practicing or leading by example, Shenoy is studying. He’s preparing himself for a career in chemical engineering.

Not only will his grades make him a prime candidate for that job, but so will his ability to speak two languages.

“I made a lot of good friends through Chinese immersion,” said Shenoy, a sophomore at the school. “I feel like I can’t leave them now; we’ve been on the journey together.”

Shenoy said he wants to go to either attend the University of Michigan or Michigan State University. He credits his parents for his success thus far.