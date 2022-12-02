ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — There are a lot of young men on the football team at Forrest Hills Central High School, but fans may have taken special notice of No. 33.

Raymond Cargill stands out on the field for leading his team during the games and in the classroom. He is one of the captains on the team and helped lead the Rangers to a state championship game for the first time in 30 years. The team lost but still celebrated the historic accomplishment.

Cargill applies that same leadership level to his work in his classes. He has a 3.9 GPA and a genuine desire to see and help others succeed.

“I just want to leave behind a good legacy and be remembered as a good player at Forest Hills and a good leader,” said Cargill. “I want other younger athletes at FHC to kind of look up to me and aspire to have that leadership.”

Administrators have already offered Cargill opportunities to play football at both Kalamazoo and Hope colleges.

He has not decided what school he will attend.