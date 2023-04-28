KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — East Kentwood falcons fly high, but there is one student, in particular, who soars above the rest. Her name is Amira Hamilton, and she is a senior at East Kentwood High School.

Her dad, a teacher at the high school, nominated her to be WOOD TV8’s student of the week.

Hamilton’s peers said she not only stands out for her warm personality but for her leadership.

She is the president of the student council, vice president of her class, vice president of the Black student union and secretary of the National Honors Society.

Helping her American Political Thought team take first place at the state competition might be one of Hamilton’s greatest achievements. It’s a school organization focused on the constitution, and it was the team’s first state championship since 2010.

Hamilton’s team also returned home this week from Washington D.C., where her APT group also won a national title.

“I just think I’m a super humble kind of leader, said Hamiton. “I know that I have leadership qualities, but I don’t boast about them. I don’t like to think I’m better than the next person because I am a leader. I just think I’m a people person.

I just, I try my best to advocate for others.”

Hamilton is going on a full-ride scholarship to Southern University and A&M College, an HBCU in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She plans to study electrical engineering and then go to law school.