PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kameron Johnson calls his time at Comstock Park a roller coaster.

He is a senior with straight As now, but his education has been filled with ups and downs.

Johnson said he struggled with his grades in middle school, which spilled over into his high school career and was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He told News 8 he struggles with mental health. At times, this has made it difficult for him to complete his school work and get his assignments in on time.

But now, he has found a way to balance his home and social life.

Johnson is in a much better place now — which, he said, has a lot to do with the people he surrounds himself with.

“My friends and the staff, either at school or my job, has helped me a lot through it. They’ve always been there when I was down. They’ve always made plans so I can calm myself, catch back up, get back to work,” Johnson said. “It’s honestly been more helpful then anything. I’ve always tried to give as much as I can back, because I’d like to thank them.

“They mean the world to me,” he continued. “I don’t want to see them go through the same hardships as I do. I want to make the world for everyone a better place.”

After he graduates, Johnson will take a gap year and then plans to attend a community college before transferring. He would love to do something in either music or art, two of his passions.